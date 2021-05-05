Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.31 EPS

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) issued its earnings results on Monday. The building manufacturing company reported $3.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.31, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Louisiana-Pacific had a return on equity of 26.04% and a net margin of 7.79%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $915.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. Louisiana-Pacific’s quarterly revenue was up 73.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

LPX traded down $1.79 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $70.31. The stock had a trading volume of 152,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,580,107. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.00 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a current ratio of 3.70. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.97. Louisiana-Pacific has a 52 week low of $17.99 and a 52 week high of $72.28.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. Louisiana-Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 172.97%.

In other Louisiana-Pacific news, Director Lizanne C. Gottung sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,268,550. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Michael Sims sold 12,824 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total value of $621,964.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 83,523 shares in the company, valued at $4,050,865.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 17,923 shares of company stock worth $876,686 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stephens raised Louisiana-Pacific from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Louisiana-Pacific from $66.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. TD Securities increased their target price on Louisiana-Pacific from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Louisiana-Pacific from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on Louisiana-Pacific from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.13.

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets building products primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through four segments: Siding; Oriented Strand Board (OSB); Engineered Wood Products (EWP); and South America.

