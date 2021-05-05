Lucira Health (NASDAQ:LHDX) Stock Rating Lowered by William Blair

William Blair lowered shares of Lucira Health (NASDAQ:LHDX) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

LHDX has been the topic of several other research reports. Lifesci Capital restated an outperform rating on shares of Lucira Health in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Bank of America restated an underperform rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Lucira Health in a research note on Monday, April 19th.

NASDAQ LHDX opened at $5.61 on Tuesday. Lucira Health has a one year low of $5.36 and a one year high of $37.99. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.08.

In other news, major shareholder Epiq Capital Group, Llc bought 3,461,764 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $58,849,988.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Lucira Health stock. EPIQ Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lucira Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHDX) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 13,233,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $160,127,000. Lucira Health makes up about 17.9% of EPIQ Capital Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. EPIQ Capital Group LLC owned 34.34% of Lucira Health at the end of the most recent quarter.

Lucira Health Company Profile

Lucira Health, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of infectious disease test kits. It develops testing platform that provides molecular testing services. The company offers LUCIRA COVID- 19 All- In- One Test Kit, that provides COVID- 19 result; and develops influenza A and B viruses test kits.

