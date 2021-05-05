Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.62 EPS

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.97) by $0.62, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Lyft had a negative net margin of 58.70% and a negative return on equity of 60.70%. The firm had revenue of $609.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $554.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.31) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 36.3% on a year-over-year basis.

NASDAQ LYFT traded down $0.89 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $56.19. The company had a trading volume of 12,503,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,072,032. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $18.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.46 and a beta of 2.35. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.06. Lyft has a fifty-two week low of $21.34 and a fifty-two week high of $68.28.

In other news, Director Valerie B. Jarrett sold 10,000 shares of Lyft stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.79, for a total transaction of $577,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Lisa Blackwood-Kapral sold 5,047 shares of Lyft stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.76, for a total transaction of $281,420.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,812,506 shares of company stock worth $311,387,156 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 22.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on LYFT. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Lyft from $44.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Lyft from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Lyft from $44.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Lyft from $60.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Lyft from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.79.

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company operates multimodal transportation networks that offer riders personalized and on-demand access to various mobility options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a flexible car rentals program for drivers; Lyft Rentals that provides vehicles for long-distance trips; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

