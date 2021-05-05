M. Kulyk & Associates LLC Acquires New Holdings in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

M. Kulyk & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 10,481 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,506,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Tower during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in American Tower during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in American Tower in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Tower in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in American Tower during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 89.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Olivier Puech sold 3,268 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $718,960.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,296,820. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AMT. Wolfe Research began coverage on American Tower in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of American Tower in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $278.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp upgraded American Tower from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $275.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Cowen lowered their target price on American Tower from $334.00 to $324.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of American Tower from $296.00 to $297.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $275.83.

AMT traded down $2.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $246.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 67,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,186,367. American Tower Co. has a twelve month low of $197.50 and a twelve month high of $272.20. The stock has a market cap of $109.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.84, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $241.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $229.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.80). American Tower had a return on equity of 42.42% and a net margin of 24.08%. Sell-side analysts expect that American Tower Co. will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 13th were issued a dividend of $1.24 per share. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 12th. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. American Tower’s payout ratio is presently 64.17%.

About American Tower

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 181,000 communications sites.

