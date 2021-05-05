M. Kulyk & Associates LLC Buys 8,293 Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

M. Kulyk & Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) by 27.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 38,666 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,293 shares during the quarter. Prologis makes up 1.5% of M. Kulyk & Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $4,099,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLD. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in Prologis by 8.9% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Prologis by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC now owns 3,109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Prologis by 41.8% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. lifted its stake in Prologis by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 4,537 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC grew its holdings in Prologis by 0.8% during the first quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 12,908 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,368,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. 94.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PLD traded down $1.81 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $113.79. The company had a trading volume of 21,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,797,592. The firm has a market cap of $84.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.56, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.93. Prologis, Inc. has a one year low of $80.12 and a one year high of $116.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.08. Prologis had a net margin of 38.21% and a return on equity of 4.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $992.53 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Prologis, Inc. will post 3.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. Prologis’s payout ratio is presently 76.13%.

PLD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Prologis from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $121.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Prologis from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Prologis in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Prologis from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.17.

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

