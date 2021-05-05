M. Kulyk & Associates LLC Makes New $580,000 Investment in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

M. Kulyk & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 4,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $580,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1,095.8% during the 1st quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 287 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $125.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 569,988. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $78.44 and a 1-year high of $125.26. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $119.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $109.67.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

