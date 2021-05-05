M. Kulyk & Associates LLC Purchases 21,509 Shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

M. Kulyk & Associates LLC increased its position in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) by 42.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 72,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,509 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada accounts for 2.5% of M. Kulyk & Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $6,652,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 10,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 675.9% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RY traded up $1.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $96.85. The stock had a trading volume of 28,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,267,565. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.75. Royal Bank of Canada has a 12 month low of $57.11 and a 12 month high of $96.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market capitalization of $137.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.99.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.96. The business had revenue of $10.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.95 billion. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 14.84% and a net margin of 18.78%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Royal Bank of Canada will post 6.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.8576 per share. This represents a $3.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%. This is a boost from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is presently 57.17%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RY. Barclays lowered their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from $120.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $123.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.61.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

