M. Kulyk & Associates LLC Purchases 32,266 Shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K)

M. Kulyk & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Kellogg (NYSE:K) by 80.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,589 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,266 shares during the period. Kellogg makes up approximately 1.7% of M. Kulyk & Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $4,595,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in K. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in shares of Kellogg by 58.4% during the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 99,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,301,000 after acquiring an additional 36,707 shares during the period. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 2.4% during the first quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 13,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $848,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the period. Royal Fund Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Kellogg by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 43,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,747,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kellogg by 139.7% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 1,456 shares during the period. Finally, JustInvest LLC bought a new stake in Kellogg in the 1st quarter valued at about $299,000. 86.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Kellogg alerts:

K has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Kellogg from $67.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Kellogg from $69.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Kellogg from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Piper Sandler downgraded Kellogg from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $76.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Kellogg from $64.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kellogg presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.25.

Kellogg stock traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $62.30. 98,823 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,287,870. The company’s fifty day moving average is $62.81 and its 200-day moving average is $61.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.79. Kellogg has a 52 week low of $56.61 and a 52 week high of $72.88. The firm has a market cap of $21.20 billion, a PE ratio of 17.99, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.60.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.03). Kellogg had a return on equity of 41.23% and a net margin of 8.80%. The business had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.53 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kellogg will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.72%. This is a positive change from Kellogg’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.87%.

In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,334 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.09, for a total transaction of $5,340,876.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold 500,001 shares of company stock worth $30,310,063 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

About Kellogg

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars and bites, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

Featured Story: The risks of owning bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding K? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kellogg (NYSE:K).

Receive News & Ratings for Kellogg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kellogg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.