MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) Shares Up 7.4%

MAG Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) shares shot up 7.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $18.55 and last traded at $18.53. 35,404 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 750,515 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.26.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MAG. Raymond James boosted their price target on MAG Silver from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on MAG Silver from $23.50 to $22.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. CIBC initiated coverage on MAG Silver in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on MAG Silver from $22.50 to $21.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on MAG Silver from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. MAG Silver presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.64.

The company has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -88.81 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.12.

MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.09. As a group, analysts forecast that MAG Silver Corp. will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of MAG Silver by 174.2% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,359 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in MAG Silver by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 1,129 shares during the period. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP bought a new position in MAG Silver in the 1st quarter worth $212,000. Creative Planning bought a new position in MAG Silver in the 4th quarter worth $215,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management boosted its holdings in MAG Silver by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 17,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 2,038 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.73% of the company’s stock.

MAG Silver Company Profile

MAG Silver Corp. engages in the exploration and development of silver mining properties. It also explores for gold, lead, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

