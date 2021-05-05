MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) Shares Up 7.4%

MAG Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) shares shot up 7.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $18.55 and last traded at $18.53. 35,404 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 750,515 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.26.
A number of brokerages have recently commented on MAG. Raymond James boosted their price target on MAG Silver from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on MAG Silver from $23.50 to $22.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. CIBC initiated coverage on MAG Silver in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on MAG Silver from $22.50 to $21.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on MAG Silver from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. MAG Silver presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.64.
The company has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -88.81 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.12.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of MAG Silver by 174.2% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,359 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in MAG Silver by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 1,129 shares during the period. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP bought a new position in MAG Silver in the 1st quarter worth $212,000. Creative Planning bought a new position in MAG Silver in the 4th quarter worth $215,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management boosted its holdings in MAG Silver by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 17,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 2,038 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.73% of the company’s stock.
MAG Silver Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG)
MAG Silver Corp. engages in the exploration and development of silver mining properties. It also explores for gold, lead, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
