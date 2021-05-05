Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.17 EPS

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.17, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $273.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $255.13 million. Malibu Boats had a return on equity of 28.93% and a net margin of 10.09%. The business’s revenue was up 49.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share.

Shares of MBUU traded down $3.32 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $82.09. The company had a trading volume of 5,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 208,883. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 25.92 and a beta of 1.94. Malibu Boats has a one year low of $33.25 and a one year high of $93.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $83.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.69.

Several research firms recently commented on MBUU. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Malibu Boats from $95.00 to $91.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Malibu Boats from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Malibu Boats from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Malibu Boats from $86.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on Malibu Boats from $93.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.75.

In related news, COO Ritchie L. Anderson sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.08, for a total transaction of $593,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Wayne R. Wilson sold 27,266 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.42, for a total transaction of $2,110,933.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 67,100 shares of company stock worth $5,209,415. 1.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Malibu Boats Company Profile

Malibu Boats, Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells a range of recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: Malibu, Cobalt, and Pursuit. The company offers performance sport boats, and sterndrive and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Cobalt, and Pursuit brands.

