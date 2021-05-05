Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) PT Lowered to $91.00

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) had its target price lowered by investment analysts at Raymond James from $95.00 to $91.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 10.65% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on MBUU. Zacks Investment Research lowered Malibu Boats from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Malibu Boats from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Malibu Boats from $86.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Malibu Boats from $75.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on Malibu Boats from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.75.

Shares of MBUU traded down $3.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $82.24. 1,755 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 208,883. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $83.60 and its 200-day moving average is $70.69. The company has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.94. Malibu Boats has a fifty-two week low of $33.25 and a fifty-two week high of $93.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.74.

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.17. Malibu Boats had a return on equity of 28.93% and a net margin of 10.09%. The firm had revenue of $273.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $255.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Malibu Boats will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Ritchie L. Anderson sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.08, for a total transaction of $593,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Wayne R. Wilson sold 27,266 shares of Malibu Boats stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.42, for a total transaction of $2,110,933.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 67,100 shares of company stock worth $5,209,415. 1.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MBUU. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Malibu Boats by 1,400.2% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 180,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,282,000 after purchasing an additional 168,635 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Malibu Boats by 458.3% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 160,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,036,000 after buying an additional 131,943 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Malibu Boats by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,737,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,518,000 after acquiring an additional 104,761 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd bought a new position in shares of Malibu Boats during the fourth quarter valued at $5,795,000. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Malibu Boats in the fourth quarter worth $4,490,000. Institutional investors own 97.47% of the company’s stock.

Malibu Boats, Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells a range of recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: Malibu, Cobalt, and Pursuit. The company offers performance sport boats, and sterndrive and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Cobalt, and Pursuit brands.

