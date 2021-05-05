Manning & Napier Group LLC Acquires 614 Shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Manning & Napier Group LLC boosted its holdings in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) by 4.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,680 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 614 shares during the quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $6,286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GWW. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 6,238 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,547,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 79.1% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 37,467 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,022,000 after purchasing an additional 16,545 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,917 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,191,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 39.0% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,456 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,805,000 after buying an additional 6,859 shares during the period. Finally, Bremer Bank National Association grew its position in W.W. Grainger by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Bremer Bank National Association now owns 5,882 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,402,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.63% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP John L. Howard sold 2,535 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.21, for a total transaction of $1,032,277.35. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 40,893 shares in the company, valued at $16,652,038.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 4,276 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.01, for a total value of $1,740,374.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 61,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,898,836.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 13.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of W.W. Grainger stock opened at $456.34 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $408.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $395.09. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 52-week low of $263.83 and a 52-week high of $456.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.97.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $4.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.30 by $0.18. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 41.31% and a net margin of 5.37%. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 16.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. This is a boost from W.W. Grainger’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.53. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.40%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Atlantic Securities raised shares of W.W. Grainger from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $435.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James lifted their target price on W.W. Grainger from $400.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on W.W. Grainger from $452.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. UBS Group lowered their target price on W.W. Grainger from $465.00 to $455.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on W.W. Grainger from $409.00 to $458.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $421.15.

W.W. Grainger Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools.

