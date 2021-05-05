Manning & Napier Group LLC Boosts Stake in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Manning & Napier Group LLC lifted its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 57,793 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,640 shares during the quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $11,539,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the first quarter worth $33,000. Oxler Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. CX Institutional grew its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 34.6% in the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 241 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Stanley Black & Decker stock opened at $210.72 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $202.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $184.05. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 52 week low of $97.64 and a 52 week high of $213.52. The company has a market capitalization of $34.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.21, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.57. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 15.05% and a net margin of 6.98%. The business had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 34.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 7th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

SWK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $214.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $203.00 to $215.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $227.00 to $241.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Stanley Black & Decker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $195.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Bank of America raised Stanley Black & Decker from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $185.00 to $205.00 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $207.55.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey D. Ansell sold 3,304 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.53, for a total value of $629,511.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,090 shares in the company, valued at $4,780,397.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Stanley Black & Decker Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

