Manning & Napier Group LLC Raises Stock Position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG)

Manning & Napier Group LLC lifted its position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG) by 15.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 104,257 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,950 shares during the quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $9,089,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BTS Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $313,746,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 37.8% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,752,313 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $327,577,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029,655 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,057,912 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $528,856,000 after purchasing an additional 512,524 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $35,630,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $262,198,000.

HYG stock opened at $87.13 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $87.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.61. iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $77.98 and a fifty-two week high of $87.79.

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid High Yield Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid the United States dollar-denominated, high yield corporate bonds for sale in the United States, as determined by the index provider.

