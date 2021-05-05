Manning & Napier Group LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Manning & Napier Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 121,981 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,419 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $8,146,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Avenue 1 Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 1st quarter worth about $234,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 1st quarter worth about $220,000. Meritage Portfolio Management lifted its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 83,695 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,590,000 after acquiring an additional 14,736 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 1st quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 1st quarter worth about $241,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.48% of the company’s stock.

In other The Hartford Financial Services Group news, EVP Jonathan R. Bennett sold 1,865 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $126,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,641 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,743,588. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP William A. Bloom sold 33,019 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.22, for a total value of $2,153,499.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 70,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,589,661.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 183,332 shares of company stock valued at $12,064,527 in the last ninety days. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE HIG opened at $66.81 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.98, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.05. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.26 and a twelve month high of $69.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $66.69 and a 200 day moving average of $52.32.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.18 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 8.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.34 EPS. Equities analysts predict that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 5.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a $0.35 dividend. This is a boost from The Hartford Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.78%.

A number of brokerages have commented on HIG. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $53.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $55.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James boosted their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $69.00 to $77.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, MKM Partners reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective (up previously from $65.00) on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.77.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, continental Europe, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, liability, umbrella, bond, marine, livestock, and reinsurance; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

