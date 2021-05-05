Manning & Napier Group LLC Sells 2,068 Shares of Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI)

Manning & Napier Group LLC lessened its position in shares of Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 160,232 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,068 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC owned 0.09% of Douglas Emmett worth $5,030,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Douglas Emmett in the fourth quarter valued at $172,301,000. Starwood Capital Group Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Douglas Emmett in the fourth quarter valued at $45,280,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Douglas Emmett by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,360,448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $127,237,000 after purchasing an additional 645,837 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY increased its stake in Douglas Emmett by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 6,393,627 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $186,566,000 after purchasing an additional 626,463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Douglas Emmett by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,226,790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $561,037,000 after purchasing an additional 355,329 shares in the last quarter. 96.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DEI opened at $32.71 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.59, a PEG ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.20. Douglas Emmett, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.88 and a twelve month high of $34.95.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.36). Douglas Emmett had a net margin of 34.90% and a return on equity of 7.53%. The firm had revenue of $215.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $218.62 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Douglas Emmett, Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. Douglas Emmett’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.33%.

DEI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Douglas Emmett from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Douglas Emmett from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Raymond James lowered shares of Douglas Emmett from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Douglas Emmett from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.70.

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

