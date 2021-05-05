Manning & Napier Group LLC Sells 384,609 Shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Manning & Napier Group LLC reduced its stake in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) by 91.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 384,609 shares during the quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $4,593,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB boosted its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB now owns 430,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,079,000 after acquiring an additional 58,364 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 50.0% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 8,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $997,000 after purchasing an additional 2,749 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 236.4% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $980,000 after purchasing an additional 5,698 shares during the period. British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in Hilton Worldwide during the first quarter worth $16,917,000. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 13.0% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 298,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,103,000 after buying an additional 34,245 shares during the last quarter. 97.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $106.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $88.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hilton Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Gordon Haskett lifted their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $97.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.18.

HLT opened at $128.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $35.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -110.56 and a beta of 1.33. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.47 and a twelve month high of $132.69. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $124.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $111.69.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.13). Hilton Worldwide had a negative net margin of 5.46% and a negative return on equity of 34.02%. The company had revenue of $890.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Michael W. Duffy sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.79, for a total value of $724,740.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 35,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,299,036.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Kristin Ann Campbell sold 57,121 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.97, for a total transaction of $6,224,475.37. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 246,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,869,931.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 71,944 shares of company stock worth $8,049,124. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

About Hilton Worldwide

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, and Hilton Grand Vacations.

