Manning & Napier Group LLC Sells 4,515 Shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:OMAB)

Manning & Napier Group LLC cut its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:OMAB) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 110,252 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 4,515 shares during the quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC owned approximately 0.26% of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte worth $5,568,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. JustInvest LLC bought a new position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte during the fourth quarter worth $206,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,217 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. RBF Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in the fourth quarter valued at $279,000. Finally, Kaizen Financial Strategies bought a new position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in the fourth quarter valued at $287,000. 11.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte alerts:

OMAB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Sunday, April 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.57.

Shares of OMAB stock opened at $50.72 on Wednesday. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. has a one year low of $27.85 and a one year high of $60.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $52.30 and a 200-day moving average of $49.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.51, a P/E/G ratio of 7.50 and a beta of 1.52.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte (NASDAQ:OMAB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The transportation company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.23. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte had a net margin of 28.30% and a return on equity of 16.82%. The firm had revenue of $76.12 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte Company Profile

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, holds concessions to develop, operate, and maintain airports in Mexico. The company operates 13 international airports in Monterrey, Acapulco, MazatlÃ¡n, Zihuatanejo, Ciudad JuÃ¡rez, Reynosa, Chihuahua, CuliacÃ¡n, Durango, San Luis PotosÃ­, Tampico, TorreÃ³n, and Zacatecas cities.

Featured Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.