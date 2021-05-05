ManTech International (NASDAQ:MANT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

ManTech International (NASDAQ:MANT) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The technology company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $633.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $649.78 million. ManTech International had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 5.19%. The business’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. ManTech International updated its FY 2021 guidance to 3.480-3.600 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $3.48-3.60 EPS.
Shares of NASDAQ MANT traded down $5.78 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $80.32. The company had a trading volume of 4,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 181,982. ManTech International has a 12-month low of $61.91 and a 12-month high of $101.35. The business’s 50-day moving average is $85.75 and its 200 day moving average is $83.10. The stock has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of 25.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.78.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This is a boost from ManTech International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. ManTech International’s payout ratio is presently 52.23%.
ManTech International Company Profile
ManTech International Corporation provides technology solutions and services for U.S. defense, intelligence community, and federal civilian agencies worldwide. The company offers cyber solutions and services, including security operations, threat intelligence, incident response and forensics, boundary defense, security systems engineering, infrastructure security, and computer forensics and exploitation.
Featured Article: Momentum Investing
Receive News & Ratings for ManTech International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ManTech International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.