ManTech International (NASDAQ:MANT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

ManTech International (NASDAQ:MANT) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The technology company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $633.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $649.78 million. ManTech International had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 5.19%. The business’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. ManTech International updated its FY 2021 guidance to 3.480-3.600 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $3.48-3.60 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ MANT traded down $5.78 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $80.32. The company had a trading volume of 4,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 181,982. ManTech International has a 12-month low of $61.91 and a 12-month high of $101.35. The business’s 50-day moving average is $85.75 and its 200 day moving average is $83.10. The stock has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of 25.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.78.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This is a boost from ManTech International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. ManTech International’s payout ratio is presently 52.23%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on ManTech International from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on ManTech International from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Alliance Global Partners downgraded ManTech International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $90.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut ManTech International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. ManTech International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.50.

ManTech International Company Profile

ManTech International Corporation provides technology solutions and services for U.S. defense, intelligence community, and federal civilian agencies worldwide. The company offers cyber solutions and services, including security operations, threat intelligence, incident response and forensics, boundary defense, security systems engineering, infrastructure security, and computer forensics and exploitation.

