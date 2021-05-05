Marcus & Millichap (MMI) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Friday

Marcus & Millichap (NYSE:MMI) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, May 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.19 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Marcus & Millichap (NYSE:MMI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $250.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.50 million. Marcus & Millichap had a net margin of 5.67% and a return on equity of 7.84%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. On average, analysts expect Marcus & Millichap to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of MMI stock opened at $36.01 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.87. Marcus & Millichap has a one year low of $23.16 and a one year high of $40.89. The company has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.01 and a beta of 1.03.

In other news, CEO Hessam Nadji sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.67, for a total value of $892,575.00. Also, Director George M. Marcus sold 6,054 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.08, for a total transaction of $236,590.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,566 shares in the company, valued at $881,879.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 518,378 shares of company stock worth $18,229,987. Company insiders own 41.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MMI shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Marcus & Millichap from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Marcus & Millichap from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st.

Marcus & Millichap Company Profile

Marcus & Millichap, Inc engages in the provision of investment real estate brokerage services. It specializes in commercial real estate investment sales, property financing, research, and advisory services. The company was founded by George M. Marcus and William A. Millichap in 1971 and is headquartered in Calabasas, CA.

