Mark W. Midkiff Sells 23,801 Shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Stock

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) insider Mark W. Midkiff sold 23,801 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.86, for a total value of $520,289.86. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 68,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,504,754.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of KEY opened at $22.40 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.48 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.55 and a 200 day moving average of $17.83. KeyCorp has a 12 month low of $9.05 and a 12 month high of $22.40.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.13. KeyCorp had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 7.87%. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. KeyCorp’s revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that KeyCorp will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

KeyCorp declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, January 21st that authorizes the company to repurchase $900.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 5.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of KeyCorp during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in KeyCorp by 51.0% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the period. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in KeyCorp in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in KeyCorp in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in shares of KeyCorp during the 4th quarter worth about $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.96% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on KEY. Barclays increased their price target on KeyCorp from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on KeyCorp from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on KeyCorp from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $20.50 price objective on shares of KeyCorp in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on KeyCorp from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.21.

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

