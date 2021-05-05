Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $12.70 Per Share, Truist Securiti Forecasts

Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) – Equities research analysts at Truist Securiti upped their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for Markel in a report issued on Thursday, April 29th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Hughes now expects that the insurance provider will post earnings per share of $12.70 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $12.19. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Markel’s Q3 2021 earnings at $15.07 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $14.04 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $16.07 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $15.14 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $17.45 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $16.36 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $65.02 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Markel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1,245.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Markel from $1,100.00 to $1,125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Markel from $1,050.00 to $1,150.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on Markel from $1,350.00 to $1,150.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Markel has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,144.00.

Shares of MKL opened at $1,181.89 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.43 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1,168.42 and a 200 day moving average of $1,063.97. Markel has a 1-year low of $761.06 and a 1-year high of $1,218.88.

Markel (NYSE:MKL) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The insurance provider reported $8.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.12 by ($0.75). The business had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. Markel had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 2.41%.

In other news, Director Steven A. Markel sold 437 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,197.29, for a total transaction of $523,215.73. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 84,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,545,756.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Steven A. Markel sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,199.36, for a total value of $1,799,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 88,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $105,965,854.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,126 shares of company stock valued at $4,937,991 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Markel by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,658 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,622,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Markel in the third quarter valued at $1,845,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Markel in the 3rd quarter valued at $200,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of Markel by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 2,201 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,273,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its position in shares of Markel by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 53,201 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $54,973,000 after purchasing an additional 5,196 shares during the last quarter. 74.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Canada, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

