MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) Price Target Lowered to $538.00 at Morgan Stanley

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from $575.00 to $538.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 13.50% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $580.00 to $545.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of MarketAxess in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on MarketAxess from $558.00 to $545.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $599.00 to $595.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on MarketAxess from $640.00 to $625.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. MarketAxess currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $570.67.

Get MarketAxess alerts:

MarketAxess stock opened at $474.00 on Monday. MarketAxess has a fifty-two week low of $434.33 and a fifty-two week high of $606.45. The stock has a market cap of $18.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.29 and a beta of 0.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $515.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $538.18.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.13 by ($0.02). MarketAxess had a net margin of 42.73% and a return on equity of 33.35%. The company had revenue of $195.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.96 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that MarketAxess will post 7.75 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Antonio L. Delise sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $545.95, for a total transaction of $1,364,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,467,309.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Scott Pintoff sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $572.32, for a total transaction of $143,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 6,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,704,627.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,750 shares of company stock valued at $13,795,995 in the last quarter. 3.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,857,237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,059,665,000 after buying an additional 530,363 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in MarketAxess by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,593,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $909,459,000 after acquiring an additional 16,426 shares during the last quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. boosted its stake in MarketAxess by 28.3% during the fourth quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 1,077,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $98,279,000 after buying an additional 237,394 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of MarketAxess in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $202,273,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in MarketAxess by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 248,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $141,621,000 after acquiring an additional 40,302 shares during the last quarter. 90.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MarketAxess

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer firms worldwide. It offers the access to global liquidity in U.S. investment-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, U.S. Treasuries, municipal bonds, emerging market debt, Eurobonds, and other fixed income securities.

Featured Story: Non-Fungible Token (NFT)

Receive News & Ratings for MarketAxess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarketAxess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.