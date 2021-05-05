Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Shares Sold by GWM Advisors LLC

GWM Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) by 30.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,630 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,579 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $538,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MAR. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Marriott International by 692.0% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Marriott International by 689.7% during the fourth quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Curi Capital bought a new stake in Marriott International in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. 57.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, President Stephanie Linnartz sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.69, for a total transaction of $3,093,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 63,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,849,266.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Craig S. Smith sold 6,099 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.10, for a total value of $903,261.90. Insiders sold 69,793 shares of company stock valued at $10,818,947 over the last 90 days. 12.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Gordon Haskett boosted their price objective on Marriott International from $108.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Evercore ISI raised Marriott International from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $150.00 to $158.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Marriott International from $96.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Marriott International from $147.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Marriott International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $159.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Marriott International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.41.

MAR opened at $147.61 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $47.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 278.51 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.27, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Marriott International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.52 and a 1-year high of $159.98. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $148.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $131.24.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. Marriott International had a return on equity of 188.71% and a net margin of 1.28%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.57 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Marriott International, Inc. will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. & Canada; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East and Africa (“EMEA“). The company was founded by J. Wiliard Marriot and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

