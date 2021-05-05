Marshalls plc (LON:MSLH) Insider Martyn Coffey Purchases 21 Shares

Marshalls plc (LON:MSLH) insider Martyn Coffey purchased 21 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 723 ($9.45) per share, with a total value of £151.83 ($198.37).

Martyn Coffey also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 14th, Martyn Coffey sold 149,126 shares of Marshalls stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 705 ($9.21), for a total transaction of £1,051,338.30 ($1,373,580.22).

On Tuesday, April 6th, Martyn Coffey bought 22 shares of Marshalls stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 693 ($9.05) per share, for a total transaction of £152.46 ($199.19).

On Friday, February 5th, Martyn Coffey bought 23 shares of Marshalls stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 659 ($8.61) per share, for a total transaction of £151.57 ($198.03).

Shares of Marshalls stock traded down GBX 7 ($0.09) during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching GBX 716 ($9.35). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 72,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 360,515. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 707.46 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 706.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.28, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market cap of £1.43 billion and a P/E ratio of 597.08. Marshalls plc has a one year low of GBX 544.50 ($7.11) and a one year high of GBX 816.50 ($10.67).

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be given a GBX 4.30 ($0.06) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a yield of 0.6%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 716 ($9.35) price objective on shares of Marshalls in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on shares of Marshalls from GBX 690 ($9.01) to GBX 740 ($9.67) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Marshalls from GBX 740 ($9.67) to GBX 775 ($10.13) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th.

Marshalls Company Profile

Marshalls plc manufactures and supplies hard landscaping products in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through Landscape Products and Others segments. It offers interior, garden, and driveways products, including garden paving, driveways, garden paths, kerbs and edging products, and garden walling products; and stone products.

