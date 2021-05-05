Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) Short Interest Down 21.0% in April

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 451,300 shares, a decrease of 21.0% from the March 31st total of 571,100 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 492,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Shares of MLM opened at $373.43 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $23.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.90, a PEG ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 3.27. Martin Marietta Materials has a fifty-two week low of $151.94 and a fifty-two week high of $373.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $343.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $304.31.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The construction company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.53. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 14.38% and a return on equity of 12.22%. The company had revenue of $982.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $968.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Martin Marietta Materials will post 10.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. Martin Marietta Materials’s payout ratio is currently 23.41%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MLM shares. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $275.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $356.00 to $372.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $360.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Stephens raised shares of Martin Marietta Materials from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $230.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Martin Marietta Materials has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $280.95.

In other Martin Marietta Materials news, CEO C Howard Nye sold 3,052 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.06, for a total transaction of $1,022,603.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 101,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,916,783.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MLM. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. 97.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Martin Marietta Materials Company Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement used in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

