Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.16 EPS

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.16, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $646.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $601.32 million. Masonite International had a net margin of 2.01% and a return on equity of 22.09%. Masonite International’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.24 EPS. Masonite International updated its FY 2021 guidance to 8.000-8.600 EPS.
Shares of Masonite International stock traded down $2.59 on Tuesday, reaching $126.25. 204,314 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 142,707. The company has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.56 and a beta of 1.76. Masonite International has a 52 week low of $52.26 and a 52 week high of $132.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $122.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.66.
In other Masonite International news, insider Randal Alan White sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.25, for a total transaction of $285,625.00. 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
About Masonite International
Masonite International Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes interior and exterior doors for the new construction and repair, renovation, and remodeling sectors of the residential and non-residential building construction markets worldwide. It offers molded panel, flush, stile and rail, routed medium-density fiberboard (MDF), steel, and fiberglass residential doors, as well as architectural interior doors.
