Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.16 EPS

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.16, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $646.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $601.32 million. Masonite International had a net margin of 2.01% and a return on equity of 22.09%. Masonite International’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.24 EPS. Masonite International updated its FY 2021 guidance to 8.000-8.600 EPS.

Shares of Masonite International stock traded down $2.59 on Tuesday, reaching $126.25. 204,314 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 142,707. The company has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.56 and a beta of 1.76. Masonite International has a 52 week low of $52.26 and a 52 week high of $132.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $122.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.66.

Get Masonite International alerts:

In other Masonite International news, insider Randal Alan White sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.25, for a total transaction of $285,625.00. 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DOOR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Masonite International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Masonite International from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Masonite International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Masonite International from $108.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Masonite International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Masonite International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $114.44.

About Masonite International

Masonite International Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes interior and exterior doors for the new construction and repair, renovation, and remodeling sectors of the residential and non-residential building construction markets worldwide. It offers molded panel, flush, stile and rail, routed medium-density fiberboard (MDF), steel, and fiberglass residential doors, as well as architectural interior doors.

Featured Story: Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Masonite International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masonite International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.