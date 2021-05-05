Mastermind, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MMND) Short Interest Down 16.7% in April

Mastermind, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MMND) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decline of 16.7% from the March 31st total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

MMND stock remained flat at $$0.40 during trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 3,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,522. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 4.12 and a quick ratio of 4.12. Mastermind has a 12 month low of $0.05 and a 12 month high of $0.96. The stock has a market cap of $13.80 million, a PE ratio of -13.33 and a beta of 0.43. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.45.

Mastermind (OTCMKTS:MMND) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.76 million for the quarter. Mastermind had a negative return on equity of 76.99% and a negative net margin of 30.55%.

Mastermind, Inc, an involvement marketing service agency, designs, creates, and develops branding and marketing campaigns for corporate clients with category-leading brands. Its programs could take in various forms, including creating and managing digital content, designing campaign Websites/landing pages, social media and viral campaigns, mobile marketing initiatives, and brand communications.

