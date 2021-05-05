Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.86 Per Share, Truist Securiti Forecasts

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) – Stock analysts at Truist Securiti lifted their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Matador Resources in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, April 29th. Truist Securiti analyst N. Dingmann now anticipates that the energy company will earn $0.86 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.70.

MTDR has been the subject of a number of other reports. MKM Partners upgraded Matador Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Matador Resources from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Matador Resources in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Matador Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Matador Resources presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.98.

Shares of MTDR opened at $27.02 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.54, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 4.80. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.80. Matador Resources has a one year low of $6.29 and a one year high of $28.49.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The energy company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $266.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $257.13 million. Matador Resources had a negative net margin of 51.85% and a positive return on equity of 4.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.20 EPS.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 29.9% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,730 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Matador Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $74,000. Hills Bank & Trust Co bought a new position in Matador Resources during the fourth quarter valued at $108,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Matador Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Matador Resources during the fourth quarter valued at $128,000. 82.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be issued a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th. Matador Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.33%.

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates in two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

