Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) Shares Gap Up After Earnings Beat

Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $138.93, but opened at $147.60. Match Group shares last traded at $145.81, with a volume of 42,654 shares traded.

The technology company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.18. Match Group had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 32.15%. The firm had revenue of $667.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $650.74 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MTCH. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Match Group from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Susquehanna upgraded shares of Match Group from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their target price for the company from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Match Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Match Group from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Match Group from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their target price for the company from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $146.64.

In related news, Director Joseph Levin sold 144,557 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.41, for a total value of $22,610,160.37. Following the sale, the director now owns 180,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,181,015.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Glenn Schiffman sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.10, for a total value of $4,202,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,866,353.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in Match Group during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Match Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Match Group during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Match Group in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of Match Group in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.67% of the company’s stock.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $146.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $144.78. The company has a market cap of $39.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -210.50, a PEG ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.20.

About Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

