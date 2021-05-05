Materion (NYSE:MTRN) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Materion (NYSE:MTRN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $79.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Materion Corporation, formerly known as Brush Engineered Materials Inc., through its wholly-owned subsidiaries is engaged in the production and supply of high-performance engineered materials in the United States and internationally. Products offered by the Company comprise precious and non-precious specialty metals, inorganic chemicals and powders, specialty coatings, specialty engineered beryllium alloys, beryllium and beryllium composites, and engineered clad and plated metal systems. Materion Corporation is headquartered in Mayfield Heights, Ohio. “

Get Materion alerts:

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on MTRN. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Materion from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. TheStreet downgraded Materion from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st.

Shares of MTRN stock opened at $74.18 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $68.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.71. Materion has a 12 month low of $45.20 and a 12 month high of $80.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.82 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Materion (NYSE:MTRN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.22. Materion had a return on equity of 7.29% and a net margin of 2.22%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Materion will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th were issued a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. Materion’s payout ratio is currently 14.42%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MTRN. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new stake in Materion in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its holdings in Materion by 87.9% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 639 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in Materion in the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in Materion in the first quarter worth approximately $132,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Materion by 32.8% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,524 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.04% of the company’s stock.

Materion Company Profile

Materion Corporation manufactures and sells advanced engineered materials used in semiconductor, industrial, aerospace and defense, automotive, energy, consumer electronics, and telecom and data center markets in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Performance Alloys and Composites, Advanced Materials, and Precision Optics segments.

Recommended Story: What Factors Can Affect Return on Equity?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Materion (MTRN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Materion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Materion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.