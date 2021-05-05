Max Sound Co. (OTCMKTS:MAXD) Short Interest Update

Max Sound Co. (OTCMKTS:MAXD) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,900 shares, an increase of 25.2% from the March 31st total of 15,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 116,892,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of MAXD stock opened at $0.01 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.01. Max Sound has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.02.
Max Sound Company Profile
