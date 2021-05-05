Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $1.24 EPS

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) announced its earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($1.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($1.24), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $392.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $435.81 million. Maxar Technologies had a negative return on equity of 12.49% and a net margin of 23.17%. Maxar Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.80) earnings per share.

NYSE:MAXR traded down $10.15 on Tuesday, hitting $29.08. 9,775,581 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,691,465. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $38.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.86. The company has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.45. Maxar Technologies has a 52 week low of $8.65 and a 52 week high of $58.75.

Get Maxar Technologies alerts:

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.14%. Maxar Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1.90%.

In other news, CEO Daniel L. Jablonsky bought 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $35.72 per share, with a total value of $53,580.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Maxar Technologies from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Maxar Technologies from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Maxar Technologies from $56.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Maxar Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Truist assumed coverage on shares of Maxar Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.80.

Maxar Technologies Company Profile

Maxar Technologies Inc provides earth intelligence and space infrastructure solutions in the United States, Asia, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Australia, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Earth Intelligence and Space Infrastructure segments. The Earth Intelligence segment offers earth imagery products, including orthorectified imagery, imagery basemap, 3D and elevation, and information products; and SecureWatch, a subscription offering that provides online access to imagery and geospatial intelligence platform.

Further Reading: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for Maxar Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maxar Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.