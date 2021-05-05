Maximus (MMS) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Maximus (NYSE:MMS) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.82 per share for the quarter. Maximus has set its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance at 3.55-3.75 EPS and its FY21 guidance at $3.55-3.75 EPS.Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Maximus (NYSE:MMS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The health services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.09. Maximus had a return on equity of 17.60% and a net margin of 6.20%. The business had revenue of $945.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $846.46 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. Maximus’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Maximus to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

MMS opened at $92.14 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66. Maximus has a 1 year low of $60.00 and a 1 year high of $96.05. The firm has a market cap of $5.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.10 and a beta of 0.84.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. Maximus’s payout ratio is 33.04%.

In other Maximus news, Vice Chairman Richard A. Montoni sold 12,000 shares of Maximus stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.13, for a total transaction of $1,045,560.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Richard A. Montoni sold 11,000 shares of Maximus stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.45, for a total value of $950,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MMS shares. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Maximus from $79.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Maximus from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th.

About Maximus

Maximus, Inc provides business process services (BPS) to government health and human services programs worldwide. It operates through three segments: U.S. Services, U.S. Federal Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers various BPS solutions, such as program administration, appeals and assessments, and related consulting works for U.S.

