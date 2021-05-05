McAfee (NASDAQ:MCFE) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

McAfee (NASDAQ:MCFE) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.77 billion-$1.79 billion.

McAfee stock opened at $24.10 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $24.15. McAfee has a one year low of $14.80 and a one year high of $26.32.

McAfee (NASDAQ:MCFE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $442.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $732.63 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that McAfee will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th were issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 25th. This is an increase from McAfee’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%.

MCFE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of McAfee from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of McAfee from $30.50 to $32.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of McAfee from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Pritchard Capital lifted their price target on shares of McAfee from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on McAfee from $23.50 to $25.50 in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $23.63.

McAfee Corp. provides various integrated security, privacy, and trust solutions to consumers, small and medium-sized businesses, large enterprises, and governments in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Enterprise. Its security technologies enable home users and businesses to stay ahead of the wave of fileless attacks, viruses, malware, and other online threats.

