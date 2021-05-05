McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) is Hyman Charles D’s 9th Largest Position

Hyman Charles D increased its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 152,660 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 5,459 shares during the period. McDonald’s comprises about 2.5% of Hyman Charles D’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Hyman Charles D’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $34,217,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 0.9% in the first quarter. Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp now owns 4,913 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,101,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in McDonald’s by 0.8% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,358 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,201,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Old Port Advisors boosted its stake in McDonald’s by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 1,129 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in McDonald’s by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,809 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Youngs Advisory Group Inc. raised its position in McDonald’s by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Youngs Advisory Group Inc. now owns 1,285 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.25% of the company’s stock.

MCD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Sunday, February 21st. Cowen lifted their target price on McDonald’s from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Stephens lifted their target price on McDonald’s from $225.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on McDonald’s from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on McDonald’s from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $242.37.

Shares of NYSE:MCD traded down $1.66 on Wednesday, hitting $232.20. 27,674 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,132,634. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $229.18 and its 200 day moving average is $217.48. The company has a market capitalization of $173.24 billion, a PE ratio of 35.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58. McDonald’s Co. has a 1-year low of $167.85 and a 1-year high of $238.18.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.02 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 53.62% and a net margin of 25.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.47 EPS. Equities analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 39,198 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

