McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Purchased by Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC lifted its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 17.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,320 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 794 shares during the quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,192,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Legacy Bridge LLC increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 7.2% in the first quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 2,193 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 0.6% in the first quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 8,366 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,875,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Well Done LLC increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 5.4% in the first quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 1,972 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 1.8% in the first quarter. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,558 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,694,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 4.5% in the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 183,137 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $41,048,000 after purchasing an additional 7,859 shares during the last quarter. 66.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

McDonald’s stock traded up $1.40 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $235.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 72,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,132,634. McDonald’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $167.85 and a fifty-two week high of $238.18. The company has a market cap of $175.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $229.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $217.48.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.11. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 53.62% and a net margin of 25.60%. The company had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.02 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.47 earnings per share. McDonald’s’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on MCD shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded McDonald’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $218.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on McDonald’s from $250.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $265.00 price objective on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Wedbush increased their price objective on McDonald’s from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on McDonald’s from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $242.37.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 39,198 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

