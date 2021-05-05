McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) Given New $260.00 Price Target at Telsey Advisory Group

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) had its price objective raised by Telsey Advisory Group from $250.00 to $260.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the fast-food giant’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on MCD. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on McDonald’s from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a buy rating and a $237.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a $265.00 price target on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Monday, April 12th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Sunday, February 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded McDonald’s from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $218.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $242.37.

MCD opened at $233.86 on Tuesday. McDonald’s has a fifty-two week low of $167.85 and a fifty-two week high of $238.18. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $229.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $217.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $174.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.70, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.02 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 53.62% and a net margin of 25.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.47 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that McDonald’s will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MCD. Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp grew its position in McDonald’s by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp now owns 4,913 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,358 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,201,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Old Port Advisors lifted its position in McDonald’s by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 1,129 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,809 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Youngs Advisory Group Inc. raised its position in McDonald’s by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Youngs Advisory Group Inc. now owns 1,285 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. 66.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 39,198 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

