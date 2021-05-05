McGuire Investment Group LLC Has $11.96 Million Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

McGuire Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 7.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 50,732 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,302 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for 2.5% of McGuire Investment Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. McGuire Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $11,961,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MSFT. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at about $17,697,996,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Microsoft by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 69,099,798 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $15,369,178,000 after purchasing an additional 8,865,366 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 5,330.8% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 5,357,196 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $18,791,000 after purchasing an additional 5,258,551 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 60,306,979 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $13,413,478,000 after buying an additional 4,140,017 shares during the period. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP increased its stake in Microsoft by 43.4% during the fourth quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 11,838,092 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,633,028,000 after acquiring an additional 3,581,072 shares during the period. 69.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $252.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $290.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on Microsoft from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Microsoft presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $286.15.

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $247.79 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.49. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $175.68 and a 1 year high of $263.19. The company has a market cap of $1.87 trillion, a P/E ratio of 40.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $247.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $229.20.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The software giant reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $41.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.83 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 32.28% and a return on equity of 40.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 38.89%.

In related news, Director Emma N. Walmsley acquired 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $236.80 per share, for a total transaction of $1,018,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,026 shares in the company, valued at $1,190,156.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

