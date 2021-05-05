Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Medallia, Inc. provides a Software-as-a-Service platform primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa and internationally. The company’s platform offers learning-based artificial intelligence technology to analyze structured and unstructured data from signal fields in human, digital and Internet of Things interactions. Its Medallia Experience Cloud platform offers Customer Experience, Business Experience, Employee Experience and Product Experience product suites. The company serves communications and media, hospitality, insurance and automotive companies, as well as banks and companies in retail, technology and manufacturing industries. Medallia, Inc. is based in San Francisco, California. “

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Medallia in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Medallia in a report on Monday, March 29th. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Medallia from $37.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Medallia from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $64.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.25.

NYSE:MDLA opened at $27.54 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.69 and a beta of 1.78. Medallia has a 1-year low of $20.55 and a 1-year high of $48.28. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $29.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 2.99.

Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01). Medallia had a negative net margin of 28.69% and a negative return on equity of 24.84%. The firm had revenue of $128.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.59 million. The business’s revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Medallia will post -0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Mikael J. Ottosson sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.07, for a total transaction of $2,255,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 231,557 shares in the company, valued at $6,962,918.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mikael J. Ottosson sold 2,255 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.15, for a total transaction of $65,733.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 161,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,705,859.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 429,958 shares of company stock worth $14,128,054.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Medallia by 26.0% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 60,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,679,000 after purchasing an additional 12,423 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Medallia by 6,046.2% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 954,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,609,000 after acquiring an additional 938,557 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in shares of Medallia by 2.0% during the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 32,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $912,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Medallia by 5,268.4% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Medallia during the first quarter valued at about $798,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.81% of the company’s stock.

Medallia, Inc provides an enterprise Software-as-a-Service platform in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's platform utilizes deep learning-based artificial intelligence technology to analyze structured and unstructured data from signal fields in human, digital, and Internet of Things interactions.

