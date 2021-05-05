Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) Holdings Boosted by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) by 5.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 163,128 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,261 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $3,471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 62,685,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,365,927,000 after purchasing an additional 1,961,991 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,693,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $167,635,000 after purchasing an additional 21,064 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT lifted its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 5,473,845 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $119,275,000 after purchasing an additional 461,781 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $118,366,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Medical Properties Trust by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,038,209 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $109,783,000 after acquiring an additional 93,370 shares during the last quarter. 80.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MPW opened at $21.57 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a current ratio of 3.54. The firm has a market cap of $12.60 billion, a PE ratio of 24.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.56. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.55 and a twelve month high of $22.82.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.14). Medical Properties Trust had a return on equity of 6.60% and a net margin of 38.50%. The firm had revenue of $362.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $347.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 18th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is an increase from Medical Properties Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 17th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.19%. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.15%.

MPW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist lowered shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. TheStreet raised shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Medical Properties Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $24.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.90.

In other Medical Properties Trust news, CEO Edward K. Aldag, Jr. sold 710,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.21, for a total value of $15,059,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,251,167 shares in the company, valued at $68,957,252.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO R Steven Hamner sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.49, for a total transaction of $5,622,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,792,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,317,553.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 993,000 shares of company stock valued at $21,385,160. 1.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Medical Properties Trust

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust, which engages in the investment, acquisition, and development of net-leased healthcare facilities. Its property portfolio includes rehabilitation hospitals; long-term acute care hospitals; ambulatory surgery centers; hospitals for women and children; regional and community hospitals; medical office buildings; and other single-discipline facilities.

