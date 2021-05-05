Meeder Asset Management Inc. Buys 32,653 Shares of Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) by 2,366.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,033 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,653 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Commvault Systems worth $2,196,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Commvault Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $113,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Commvault Systems in the first quarter worth about $124,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in Commvault Systems by 360.0% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,613 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 2,045 shares during the period. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new stake in Commvault Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $170,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Commvault Systems by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,589 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 91.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CVLT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Commvault Systems from $55.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Commvault Systems in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Commvault Systems from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Commvault Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on shares of Commvault Systems from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Commvault Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.63.

In other Commvault Systems news, CEO Sanjay Mirchandani sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.50, for a total transaction of $302,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 286,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,336,638. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CAO James J. Whalen sold 2,904 shares of Commvault Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.35, for a total transaction of $204,296.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 26,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,843,240.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 8,245 shares of company stock valued at $530,963 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

CVLT traded down $1.72 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $69.55. The stock had a trading volume of 2,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 353,991. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.19. The company has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a PE ratio of -104.45, a PEG ratio of 8.17 and a beta of 0.79. Commvault Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.42 and a twelve month high of $72.33.

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $191.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.37 million. Commvault Systems had a negative net margin of 4.47% and a positive return on equity of 4.52%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Commvault Systems, Inc. will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Commvault Systems Profile

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection and information management software applications and related services in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Australia, New Zealand, Southeast Asia, and China. It offers Commvault Complete Backup & Recovery, a backup and recovery solution for enterprises; and Commvault HyperScale Technology, an add-on for Commvault Complete that delivers an on-premises, cloud-like infrastructure to support scale-out secondary storage.

