Meeder Asset Management Inc. Grows Position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 714.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 53,522 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,947 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $4,723,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MU. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new position in Micron Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $917,000. JustInvest LLC increased its position in Micron Technology by 73.7% in the first quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 14,284 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,260,000 after purchasing an additional 6,062 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Micron Technology by 0.6% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,055,265 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $93,085,000 after purchasing an additional 6,607 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Micron Technology by 98.7% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 314 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,647 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MU. Summit Insights raised Micron Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on Micron Technology from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Micron Technology currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.74.

In related news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 8,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.95, for a total transaction of $671,885.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO David Zinsner sold 8,050 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.90, for a total value of $707,595.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 133,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,731,485.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 67,507 shares of company stock valued at $6,055,125. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MU traded up $1.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $85.67. 285,317 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,381,920. The company has a market capitalization of $96.07 billion, a PE ratio of 31.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business has a 50 day moving average of $89.62 and a 200 day moving average of $77.16. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.25 and a 1-year high of $96.96.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.03. Micron Technology had a net margin of 13.59% and a return on equity of 8.46%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Featured Article: What is the S&P/TSX Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU).

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.