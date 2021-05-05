Meeder Asset Management Inc. Has $2.87 Million Stake in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) by 1,235.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,226 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 29,813 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $2,872,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 2,307.7% in the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 313 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of D.R. Horton in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in D.R. Horton during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in D.R. Horton in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. 82.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get D.R. Horton alerts:

In other D.R. Horton news, VP Aron M. Odom sold 5,500 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.96, for a total transaction of $450,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $380,704.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.86, for a total transaction of $38,474.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,650 shares in the company, valued at $462,509. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,419 shares of company stock valued at $1,709,596. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded D.R. Horton from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on D.R. Horton in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on D.R. Horton in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. D.R. Horton currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.41.

Shares of NYSE DHI traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $101.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,213,737. The company has a market cap of $36.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.70. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a one year low of $43.82 and a one year high of $102.60. The company has a current ratio of 6.70, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $92.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.57.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $6.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.14 billion. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 11.69%. D.R. Horton’s revenue was up 43.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.99%.

About D.R. Horton

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 29 states and 88 markets under the names of D.R. Horton, America's Builder, Express Homes, Emerald Homes, and Freedom Homes.

Recommended Story: Accumulation/Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for D.R. Horton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D.R. Horton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.