Meeder Asset Management Inc. Has $3.88 Million Stock Holdings in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 517.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,245 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,613 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $3,884,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of American Tower by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,763,138 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $620,214,000 after acquiring an additional 58,469 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its stake in American Tower by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 27,922 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,675,000 after purchasing an additional 2,185 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in American Tower by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 20,662 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,939,000 after buying an additional 1,145 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in American Tower by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 672,703 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $150,995,000 after buying an additional 25,954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stokes Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,159 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,831,000 after buying an additional 890 shares during the period. 89.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get American Tower alerts:

In related news, EVP Olivier Puech sold 3,268 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $718,960.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,531 shares in the company, valued at $4,296,820. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of American Tower stock traded down $2.67 on Wednesday, hitting $246.21. The stock had a trading volume of 26,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,186,367. The stock has a market cap of $109.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $241.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $229.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73. American Tower Co. has a twelve month low of $197.50 and a twelve month high of $272.20.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.80). American Tower had a return on equity of 42.42% and a net margin of 24.08%. As a group, equities analysts predict that American Tower Co. will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 13th were given a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.21. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 12th. American Tower’s payout ratio is presently 64.17%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of American Tower in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Cowen decreased their price objective on American Tower from $334.00 to $324.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on American Tower from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of American Tower from $244.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of American Tower from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. American Tower currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $275.83.

American Tower Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 181,000 communications sites.

Further Reading: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT).

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.