Meeder Asset Management Inc. Purchases 18,623 Shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) by 968.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 20,546 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 18,623 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum were worth $3,130,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RS. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 322.4% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 245 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. raised its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 106.5% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 857 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Reliance Steel & Aluminum alerts:

In other news, CEO James Donald Hoffman sold 5,000 shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.71, for a total value of $783,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 107,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,841,153.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP William A. Smith II sold 7,860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.47, for a total transaction of $1,088,374.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 36,071 shares in the company, valued at $4,994,751.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,464 shares of company stock valued at $3,584,304 over the last three months. 3.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE RS traded up $1.29 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $170.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 392,217. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $154.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $131.14. The company has a current ratio of 5.04, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.64, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.02. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. has a fifty-two week low of $80.20 and a fifty-two week high of $169.84.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.52 by $0.58. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 4.44%. The business had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.45 earnings per share. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. will post 7.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a $0.6875 dividend. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s payout ratio is presently 26.60%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on RS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $136.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $135.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $135.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $153.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $142.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Reliance Steel & Aluminum presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $148.33.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Company Profile

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a metals service center company. The company provides alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products and processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace and defense, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

Read More: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS).

Receive News & Ratings for Reliance Steel & Aluminum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reliance Steel & Aluminum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.