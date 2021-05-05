Meeder Asset Management Inc. Raises Position in Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:LAMR)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:LAMR) by 128,582.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,318 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,289 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Lamar Advertising were worth $3,506,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Lamar Advertising by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,751,999 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $645,120,000 after purchasing an additional 111,031 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,164,422 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $96,903,000 after buying an additional 46,252 shares during the period. Hamlin Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC now owns 1,072,887 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $89,286,000 after buying an additional 50,097 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,017,822 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $84,704,000 after acquiring an additional 14,304 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Lamar Advertising during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,646,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Lamar Advertising alerts:

Shares of Lamar Advertising stock traded down $3.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $99.53. 3,671 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 502,459. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.04 billion, a PE ratio of 43.66 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a 50-day moving average of $96.38 and a 200 day moving average of $84.82. Lamar Advertising Company has a fifty-two week low of $53.37 and a fifty-two week high of $103.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $370.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $358.00 million. Lamar Advertising had a return on equity of 20.73% and a net margin of 14.81%. The business’s revenue was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lamar Advertising Company will post 4.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 19th. This is a positive change from Lamar Advertising’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Lamar Advertising’s payout ratio is presently 51.72%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on LAMR shares. TheStreet raised shares of Lamar Advertising from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Lamar Advertising from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Lamar Advertising from $80.00 to $88.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

About Lamar Advertising

Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with over 357,500 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day.

Featured Article: What are Bollinger Bands?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LAMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:LAMR).

Receive News & Ratings for Lamar Advertising Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamar Advertising and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.