Melissa B. Epperly Sells 3,083 Shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL) Stock

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL) CFO Melissa B. Epperly sold 3,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.24, for a total value of $182,636.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 265,973 shares in the company, valued at $15,756,240.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

ZNTL stock traded up $1.15 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $57.33. 262,872 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 296,743. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.41 and a 52 week high of $62.79. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.84.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported ($1.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.95) by ($0.06). As a group, analysts anticipate that Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.69 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 99.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $876,000 after buying an additional 8,415 shares during the last quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $519,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $371,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $980,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 96.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 282,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,670,000 after purchasing an additional 138,550 shares during the period. 67.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Wedbush initiated coverage on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $43.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.00.

About Zentalis Pharmaceuticals

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its lead product candidates are the ZN-c5, an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced estrogen receptor-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative, or advanced or metastatic breast cancer; and ZN-c3, an inhibitor of WEE1, a protein tyrosine kinase, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors, as well as in Phase 1b clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in patients with advanced ovarian cancer.

