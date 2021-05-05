Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Stake Boosted by Opal Wealth Advisors LLC

Opal Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 34.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,026 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,287 shares during the period. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Financial Avengers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Curi Capital acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 72.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MRK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Friday, February 5th. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $103.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.50.

Shares of NYSE:MRK traded up $0.93 on Wednesday, reaching $76.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 315,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,862,124. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.71 and a 52-week high of $87.80. The company has a market cap of $194.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.81, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by ($0.23). Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 53.83% and a net margin of 24.33%. The firm had revenue of $12.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.50 earnings per share. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, diabetes, and women's health, as well as vaccine products.

