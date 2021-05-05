Mereo BioPharma Group (NASDAQ:MREO) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at BTIG Research

BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Mereo BioPharma Group (NASDAQ:MREO) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on MREO. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Mereo BioPharma Group in a research note on Monday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mereo BioPharma Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th.

Shares of Mereo BioPharma Group stock opened at $3.49 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.16. Mereo BioPharma Group has a 1-year low of $1.13 and a 1-year high of $4.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $236.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.40 and a beta of 1.69.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Personal CFO Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Mereo BioPharma Group in the 1st quarter valued at $252,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Mereo BioPharma Group by 125,000.0% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 7,500 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in Mereo BioPharma Group in the 4th quarter valued at $211,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Mereo BioPharma Group in the 4th quarter valued at $215,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Mereo BioPharma Group in the 4th quarter valued at $82,000. 62.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Mereo BioPharma Group

Mereo BioPharma Group plc, a biopharmaceutical company, acquires, develops, and commercializes therapeutics for the treatment of oncology and rare diseases in the United Kingdom and internationally. Its lead product candidate, etigilimab (OMP-313M32), an antibody T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of tumor.

